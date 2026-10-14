Ludhiana: Officials inspect drug hotspots, seize allopathic medicines

To strengthen maternal health and prevent the misuse of drugs and medicines that could facilitate unsafe abortions, inspections were conducted under Mission Jeevni in identified hotspots of the district as per directions of Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain.

During the inspection of Sewak Medical Hall in Rachhin village, Raikot, drug inspector Rooppreet Kaur, accompanied by ASI Mohd Buta Khan, in-charge, Lohatbaddi police chowki, and the police team, seized 14 types of allopathic medicines valued at approximately Rs 12,000.

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The seizure was carried out under Form 16, as the establishment’s representative could not produce the drug sale licence and purchase bills for the seized medicines. No habit-forming drugs were found stocked during the inspection.

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In another inspection at Preet Pharmacy in Raikot, drug inspector Rooppreet Kaur, along with SHO, Sudhar, Kulwinder Singh, inspected its premises as part of checking of the identified hotspots. No habit-forming drugs were found stocked at the establishment.

Additionally, in continuation of the district administration’s drive against the illegal sale and purchase of medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) kits, Shri Bala Ji Medicos at Ghuman village in Raikot was inspected on the directions of the Zonal Licensing Authority.

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No habit-forming drugs or MTP kits were found stocked for sale or distribution. However, certain general contraventions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the applicable rules were observed.

The inspections were conducted as part of the district administration’s continued efforts under the Mission Jeevni, ‘Care That Saves Two Lives’, to strengthen regulatory oversight, curb the unauthorised sale and distribution of medicines, prevent the misuse of MTP kits and support the prevention of avoidable maternal deaths.