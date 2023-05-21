Ludhiana: One held in rape case

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 20

The Focal Point police today nabbed a person accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl. The suspect has also been declared a Proclaimed Offender (PO) by the court. He has been identified as Suraj, a native of Bihar.

SHO Amandeep Brar said the suspect had been booked by the Focal Point police in February 2020 on the charges of raping a minor. He had been at large since the registration of the case and was declared a PO by the court in 2022.

On Saturday, the police received a tip-off about the whereabouts of the suspect. Accordingly, he was arrested in a raid. His interrogation is on to know about the persons who were sheltering him.