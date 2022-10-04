Ludhiana: One killed in road mishap

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana: An unidentified pedestrian, aged around 48 years, was run over by a speeding Maruti Swift car (bearing registration no PB 55D 3534), while he was crossing the GT Road near Sahnewal on Sunday. While the car driver abandoned his vehicle and fled, the victim died on the spot. On a report filed by a head constable on patrol duty near the site of the mishap, the police have registered a case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC. oc

2 held for loot, rape attempt

Ludhiana: The police have arrested two persons, identified as Shyam Kumar and his wife Urmila Devi, both residents of Ram Nagar, Mundian Kalan, whereas Param and Sushma, residents of the same locality, and 10 other unidentified persons were booked under various sections of the IPC on the complaint of a 32-year-old woman. The complainant, who runs a retail store in Ram Nagar, has accused the suspects of looting Rs 30,000 in cash, thrashing her, tearing her clothes and an attempt to rape her, on Sunday. In a complaint lodged with the police, she said the suspects, led by Shyam Kumar and Urmila Devi, attacked her this Sunday evening due to an old enmity. They also allegedly took away Rs 30,000 in cash from her shop, tore her clothes and, when she ran inside her house located behind the shop, the suspects tried to outrage her modesty.