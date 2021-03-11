Ludhiana: Orientation programme for parents at DAV School

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 20

A two-day orientation programme was organised at DAV School, BRS Nagar, for parents of the newly admitted students under the supervision of Principal JK Sidhu. The purpose of the programme was to apprise parents about different teaching methodologies used by teachers for smooth transaction of knowledge.

After extending a warm welcome to parents, the Principal apprised them about the contribution of DAV institutions in the field of education. He further shared history of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, which had successfully completed 39 academic years.

A PPT was shown to enlighten parents about the mission and vision of the school. Ravinder Chawla, supervisor of pre-primary wing, shared the norms and rules of the school with parents and the importance of following guidelines laid down by the institution.

Aparna Dhand, head of the pre-KG wing, highlighted the fact that teachers and parents shared responsibility of educating children and impressed upon them to spend qualitative time with their wards, read good books to them and deal with them patiently.

The Principal in her address exhorted parents to be regularly in touch with teachers in the better interest of their wards. She emphasised that in the current scenario of distractions like TV and mobile phones, children need to be constantly monitored and engaged in some physical activities so that their minds and bodies remained healthy.