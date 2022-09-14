Ludhiana: Owners get back stolen mobiles

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 13

The police after recovering stolen and missing mobiles today returned the same to their respective owners.

A function was organised in this regard by the police, in which owners of recovered mobile phones were invited.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Dr Kaustubh Sharma, DCP (Crime) Varinder Singh Brar and ADCP Rupinder Kaur Sran handed over recovered mobile phones to owners.

“We have traced 125 mobile phones, which were either missing or stolen in the past. We contacted respective owners and invited them at a small function to handover mobiles to them,” the CP said.