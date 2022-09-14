Ludhiana: Owners get back stolen mobiles

Ludhiana, September 13
The police after recovering stolen and missing mobiles today returned the same to their respective owners.
A function was organised in this regard by the police, in which owners of recovered mobile phones were invited.
Commissioner of Police (CP) Dr Kaustubh Sharma, DCP (Crime) Varinder Singh Brar and ADCP Rupinder Kaur Sran handed over recovered mobile phones to owners.
“We have traced 125 mobile phones, which were either missing or stolen in the past. We contacted respective owners and invited them at a small function to handover mobiles to them,” the CP said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US has very close defence relationship with India: Pentagon
The Vostok military exercise was held from September 1 to 7 ...
Overnight rains lash Mumbai, several parts face waterlogging; yellow alert issued
120 lives have been lost in the rain and flood-related incid...
India, China 'satisfied' with Patrolling Point-15 verification
Verification was to check if 'disengagement' was done as per...
Rahul Gandhi begins 4th day of Kerala leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra on spiritual note
At Sivagiri Mutt, Gandhi meets the swamis and offers prayers...