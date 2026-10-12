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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: PAC members launch plantation drive at Lodhi Club greenbelt

Ludhiana: PAC members launch plantation drive at Lodhi Club greenbelt

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:00 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Seeking to restore the green character of a disputed greenbelt along Lodhi Club Road, members of the Public Action Committee (PAC), environmentalists and residents organised a plantation drive at the site on Sunday.

The activists, with the help of machinery provided by the Municipal Corporation (MC), removed a portion of the concrete road and prepared pits for planting saplings. Rain during the drive added to the enthusiasm of the participants, who said it was as if nature itself had joined their effort.

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The plantation drive follows proceedings before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) over allegations of concretisation and encroachment of the greenbelt located opposite a private school. The activists alleged that the public space was being used for parking school vehicles.

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Kapil Arora from PAC said the issue had come to light during a site visit on September 2, when school security guards had allegedly objected to a vehicle being parked on the interlocking-tile portion of the greenbelt, claiming the area was reserved for school parking. The activists said public greenbelts should retain their environmental character and should not be converted into parking areas.

They have sought MC support for protecting the plantation, including tree guards, at least two gardeners, regular watering and maintenance and suitable barricading.

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Jaskirat Singh and Mohit Saggar said the authorities had also been urged to deploy an official at the site during the drive and ensure that the greenbelt was not damaged or used for parking in the future.

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