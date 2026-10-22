Ludhiana pacer Aradhya back with a bang, sends home five Delhi batsmen

After spending nearly a year and a half away from national championships organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) because of an injury, Ludhiana’s promising fast bowler Aradhya Shukla made a strong comeback, clinching a match-winning five-wicket haul for Punjab against Delhi.

He returned to action during the ongoing CK Nayudu Trophy—the BCCI’s under-23 multi-day tournament. The match was played at St Stephen’s ground, Delhi, from October 19 to 21.

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The Ranji Trophy player, who has also represented India in the U19 Asia Cup in Dubai and the U19 World Cup in South Africa, bagged the five-wicket haul in the second innings, playing a crucial role in Punjab’s victory.

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Aradhya’s coach Amandeep Singh said the performance was particularly impressive given the batting-friendly nature of the pitch, which offered little assistance to fast bowlers.

“Aradhya relied on his pace, accuracy and persistence to make an impact on a surface where bowlers had to work hard for every breakthrough. Displaying commendable control with both the new and the old ball, Aradhya kept challenging the Delhi batters and showed that his long spell on the sidelines had done little to diminish his determination to compete at the highest levels,” Amandeep added.

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Aradhya had also claimed two wickets in the first innings. The performance follows an equally impressive showing in the Punjab Cricket Association’s U23 multi-day state championship earlier this season. Aradhya emerged as Punjab’s highest wicket-taker in the competition, accounting for 21 wickets in just five matches. The achievement was all the more significant as the matches were played on spinner-friendly pitches where conditions were not particularly favourable to fast bowlers.

According to his coach, Aradhya returned to the field with full fitness and a renewed determination to perform well in the ongoing season. The coach believes the pacer’s ability to generate pace and maintain accuracy with both the new and the old ball remain his key strengths.

For a bowler who has had to wait patiently for another opportunity at the national level, the five-wicket haul could prove an important turning point. Having rediscovered his rhythm and fitness, Aradhya will now be eager to sustain his form, deliver consistently for the state team and turn his promising comeback into a sustained run of performances, the coach said, exuding confidence.