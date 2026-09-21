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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: Panjab University Senate polls held at 52 centres in district

Ludhiana: Panjab University Senate polls held at 52 centres in district

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:10 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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An official at a polling booth in Ludhiana on Sunday. Himanshu Mahajan
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Voting was conducted at 52 centres across the district for the Panjab University (PU) Senate elections.

Along with Ludhiana, voting was conducted across Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Chandigarh. Ludhiana had the largest concentration of booths, unchanged from the 2021 election.

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The voting was held for the Registered Graduates Constituency, one of the key constituencies of the Senate—the apex governing body of the PU.

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A total of 51 candidates contested for 15 ordinary fellow (Senator) seats.

The Senate plays a key role in the administrative and policy-related functioning of the PU. Major matters concerning academic standards, financial administration and the interests of teachers and students come under the purview of the university’s governing bodies.

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After polling, all ballot boxes will be transported under tight security to the Gymnasium Hall on PU campus in Sector 14, Chandigarh.

As per the schedule, counting of votes will begin at 9.30 am on September 23, following which the results will be formally declared.

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