Ludhiana, Patiala shine in basketball during Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan

Hosts Ludhiana and Patiala logged impressive wins on Sunday as basketball matches as part of the second phase of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan continued for the second day.

The matches being played at Guru Nanak Stadium saw competitive performances by teams representing various districts as the state-level sporting event continued to provide a platform for young players to showcase their talent.

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Patiala recorded an emphatic 25-7 win over Kapurthala in the under-14 girls’ category. Bathinda defeated Hoshiarpur 14-4, Faridkot crushed Gurdaspur 25-7 and Mohali overcame Barnala 20-8.

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In the U17 girls’ category, Patiala defeated Ropar 36-10 and Muktsar edged past Sangrur 23-16. Mohali recorded a one-sided 28-8 win over Bathinda and hosts Ludhiana defeated Jalandhar 32-11.

Ludhiana continued their strong performance and defeated Amritsar 47-13 in the U21 girls’ category. Jalandhar beat Muktsar 38-27 and Kapurthala registered a 38-25 victory over Patiala.