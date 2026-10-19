DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana, Patiala shine in basketball during Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan

Ludhiana, Patiala shine in basketball during Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan

Second phase of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan state games enters day 2

article_Author
Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:51 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Players during a match in Ludhiana on Sunday. Photo: Inderjeet Verma
Advertisement

Hosts Ludhiana and Patiala logged impressive wins on Sunday as basketball matches as part of the second phase of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan continued for the second day.

The matches being played at Guru Nanak Stadium saw competitive performances by teams representing various districts as the state-level sporting event continued to provide a platform for young players to showcase their talent.

Advertisement

Patiala recorded an emphatic 25-7 win over Kapurthala in the under-14 girls’ category. Bathinda defeated Hoshiarpur 14-4, Faridkot crushed Gurdaspur 25-7 and Mohali overcame Barnala 20-8.

Advertisement

In the U17 girls’ category, Patiala defeated Ropar 36-10 and Muktsar edged past Sangrur 23-16. Mohali recorded a one-sided 28-8 win over Bathinda and hosts Ludhiana defeated Jalandhar 32-11.

Ludhiana continued their strong performance and defeated Amritsar 47-13 in the U21 girls’ category. Jalandhar beat Muktsar 38-27 and Kapurthala registered a 38-25 victory over Patiala.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts