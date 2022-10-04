Ludhiana: Patwari arrested for taking Rs 5K bribe

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 3

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) nabbed a patwari, Jaspreet Singh, posted at revenue halqa Hathur in Jagraon tehsil of the district on Monday while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000.

Disclosing this here today, an official spokesperson for the Vigilance Bureau (VB) said Jaspreet was arrested on the complaint of Resham Singh of Hathur village. He said the complainant had approached the VB

and alleged that the patwari was demanding Rs 3,000 per acre as bribe for effecting mutual partition of ancestral land measuring 25 acres, which amounted to a total bribe amount of Rs 75,000.

After verifying the information, a VB team laid a trap and the patwari was arrested on the spot while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 as the first instalment from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the suspect at the VB police station, Economic Offences Wing, Ludhiana.