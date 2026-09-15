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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: PAU students bring pest know-how to Sheikh Qutub village

Ludhiana: PAU students bring pest know-how to Sheikh Qutub village

RAWE programme: Pupils educate farmers on paddy diseases & insect pests at Ludhiana village

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:16 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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A PAU training camp underway at Sheikh Qutub village in Ludhiana.
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Students of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) recently organised a training camp at Sheikh Qutub village in Ludhiana district under the Rural Agricultural Work Experience (RAWE) programme to educate farmers about major diseases and insect pests affecting paddy, and the management of these.

The camp began with informative lectures by the students on various diseases and insect pests affecting paddy. Each student discussed one or two diseases or insect pests, covering their identification, symptoms and management practices.

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To make the information more practical and accessible, the students also displayed live specimens, charts and posters related to different diseases and insect pests.

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The farmers showed keen interest in the specimens and exhibits. During the concluding session, Manmeet Kaur, Professor (Extension Education), addressed the farmers and explained the objectives of the RAWE programme, while exhorting them to remain connected with the university.

She also briefed women farmers on subsidiary occupations and provided information on self-help groups. Parminder Singh, Senior Plant Pathologist, shared tips on preventing disease outbreaks in paddy and wheat crops.

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Ambika Rautela, Plant Pathologist, was among the attendees of the event.

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