Ludhiana: PAU students turn research into recognition at PGIMER contest

Two students of the Department of Food and Nutrition at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) here secured top honours at a poster presentation competition held during the 8th National Annual Conference on “From microbiome to metabolism: Clinical impacts of microbiome-targeted nutrition” at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, recently.

The conference was organised by the Department of Dietetics, PGIMER, in association with the Chandigarh Chapter of the Nutrition Society of India.

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Prabhnoor Kaur, a PhD student, secured the first position for presenting research conducted by Anusha Cherukuri, a recently graduated PhD scholar of the department. The study focused on bioactive peptides from Amaranthus viridis leaf protein concentrate and their potential DPP-IV- and ACE-inhibitory activities, with implications for metabolic health.

Deepika Malhotra, a master’s student, secured the second position for her study on the prevalence and pattern of malnutrition among seven- to nine-year-old schoolchildren in government schools in Patiala. The study highlighted sex-wise differences in stunting.

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Both studies were conducted under the guidance of Dr Renuka Aggarwal, Senior Scientist, Department of Food and Nutrition.

Dr Kiran Bains, Dean, College of Community Science, and Dr Harpreet Kaur, Head, Department of Food and Nutrition, congratulated the students and their guide on the achievement.