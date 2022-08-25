Ludhiana: Pay property tax by Sept 30, save 10%

Ludhiana, August 24
Municipal Corporation (MC) Joint Commissioner-cum-Zonal Commissioner (Zone B) Sonam Chaudhary has given strict instructions to staff concerned to meet tax recovery targets. The MC has also started sealing properties of defaulters in the Zone B areas, who failed to pay their property tax.
She directed staff concerned to visit their respective areas for the recovery of pending dues. She also told them to take required action against defaulters, who failed to pay their property tax and water supply and sewerage charges to the civic body, despite issuing of notices.
She appealed to property owners to pay their current year’s property tax and avail benefit of 10 per cent rebate till September 30, 2022.
She said three properties in Mahindra Colony, Baba Gaja Jain Colony and near Sherpur Chowk were sealed on Wednesday, out of which owners of two properties today visited the Zone-B office and deposited taxes amounting to Rs 2 lakh. Similarly, a property in Janakpuri was sealed by the MC staff and an amount of Rs 2 lakh was recovered on the spot from its owner in the Industrial Area.
She also appealed to those residents, who had yet to deposit property tax, water supply and sewerage or disposal charges of the previous years, to clear the pending dues as soon as possible to avoid further action.
