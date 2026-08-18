Ludhiana photographer shot dead in suspected road-rage attack

A 39-year-old photographer was shot dead and another man travelling with him got injured in Ludhiana in a road rage-related shooting, police said on Tuesday.

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The firing took place around midnight near Ghanta Ghar Chowk, a main commercial hub of the old city, falling under Kotwali police station, they said.

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The victim Raminder Singh alias Sonu resident of Slem Tabri was a professional photographer.

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Police said a group of men in a car intercepted Raminder and his friends who were travelling in another car and opened fire before speeding away.

Raminder was hit by a bullet in the neck and died at the spot. His associate Sanjeev suffered a gunshot wound to his hand and is undergoing treatment.

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According to Sanjeev’s statement to police, they were returning from a friend’s birthday celebration. Near JMD Mall, they stopped to mediate a dispute between an Activa scooter rider and a car driver. After the issue was sorted, they resumed their journey home. Minutes later, a Creta car overtook them and the occupants allegedly fired multiple shots.

Additional DCP City-I Sameer Verma said the case is being treated as road rage.

“We have identified the suspects involved in the incident. Multiple police teams have been formed and raids are underway to arrest them,” he stated.

An FIR has been registered at Kotwali police station and investigation is ongoing.