Ludhiana pip Ferozepur in last league match of U-23 cricket tourney

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, August 16

Ludhiana defeated Ferozepur by two runs to win the last league match of Group B in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District (U-23) One Day Limited Overs Cricket Tournament played at Ferozepur on Tuesday.

The Ludhiana team was bowled out for 182 runs in 41.1 overs. Team’s top scorer Saksham Vij contributed 47 runs while Chintan Randhan, Vaibhav Kalra and Jaish Jain scored 31, 30 and 14 runs, respectively.

For the host team, Jashandeep Singh Sekham grabbed three wickets while Rahul Uppal, Karan Singh and Raghav Dhawan took two wickets each.

Ferozepur had initially put in 56 runs for the first wicket, but their middle order collapsed. Nakul Vinayak remained unbeaten on 44 runs while Harmanpreet Singh Gahir made 39 runs and Raghav Dhawan chipped in with 28 runs. But they just fell short of the target and could manage only 180 runs.

Ludhiana secured total eight points from four matches to finish at the third spot on the points table after Gurdaspur and Amritsar who got 12 and 10 points, respectively, from as many matches.

