Ludhiana: Placement camp at govt ITI today

Ludhiana, August 23
A job placement camp will be held tomorrow from 10 am onwards at the Multi Skill Development Centre (MSDC), Government ITI campus, near Arora Palace, on Gill Road, here. Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik said Class XII, graduate and postgraduate passed aspirants between 18 to 35 years of age could attednd the placement camp. “Reputed companies will take interviews at the camp. Salary packages of Rs 10,000 to 33,000 will be given by these companies,” she added.
Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-CEO, District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises (DBEE), Amit Kumar Panchal said, “Freshers and experienced boys and girls can participate in the placement camp. Candidates should bring their bio-data, identity card and photocopies of educational qualification certificates. For more information, helpline number 77400-01682 of the DBEE office, Ludhiana, can also be contacted.”
