Ludhiana player gets India call-up for junior handball tourney

Bringing laurels to the state’s sports fraternity, city player Paras Chadha has been selected to represent India at the 19th Asian Men’s Junior Handball Championship.

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The tournament is scheduled from July 13 to July 28 at Chuzhou in China.

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A Class XII student at BVM Senior Secondary School, Kitchlu Nagar, Paras has been one of the brightest young handball talents in the country.

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Paras earned his place in India junior squad following a string of impressive performances at the national level.

He was in the state team that won the National Handball Championship last year. Paras also participated in this year’s national championship, held at Somnath in Gujrat.

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He has dominated the school circuit, winning more than half a dozen National School Games titles.

The Asian Championship will provide him an opportunity to test his skills against some of the finest young players on the continent while representing the country.

His selection is being hailed as a proud moment for the district and the state, with the sports fraternity expressing confidence the youngster will make a valuable contribution.

Congratulating Paras, Kuldeep Chugh, outgoing District Sports Officer (DSO), and incumbent DSO Mandeep Kushal said the selection was a fitting reward for his hard work, discipline and perseverance.

“Representing India at the Asian championship is a matter of immense pride. We are confident Paras will perform to the best of his abilities and bring glory to the country,” they said.

His coach Gurpreet Singh described Paras as an exceptionally talented and dedicated player who had excelled at every level. “His selection in the national team is well deserved. I am confident he will make the most of this opportunity,” he added.