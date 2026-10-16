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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana players continue to shine in baseball

Ludhiana players continue to shine in baseball

Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan

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Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:25 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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Ludhiana baseball team after winning a title during Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan on Thursday.
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Ludhiana emerged as the champions on Thursday in the men’s baseball (21-plus age group) and women’s 31-40 category as the first phase of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan came to a close.

In the men’s final played on the concluding day at Government Girls Senior Secondary School ground, Gill, the Ludhiana district team defeated Ferozepur. Sangrur came in third in the category.

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Ludhiana continued their impressive performance in the women’s 31-40 category, defeating Hoshiarpur 5-0. In other matches, Barnala defeated Bathinda 2-1, Ropar beat Moga 3-1, Ferozepur overcame Tarn Taran 2-0, Sangrur defeated Barnala 4-0 and Ropar registered a 3-1 victory over Patiala. Earlier in the semifinals, Ludhiana defeated Ropar 6-1 and Ferozepur beat Sangrur 4-1.

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Ludhiana eventually secured the top position in the women’s category as well, with Ferozepur finishing runners-up and Ropar claiming third place.

The competitions were conducted in various age groups for men and women. The state-level event provided district teams with an opportunity to demonstrate their skills and compete for honours.

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The second phase of state-level games will be held from October 17 to October 23. Ludhiana will host basketball competitions at Guru Nanak Stadium.

The games are being organised by the state government through the Sports Department in collaboration with the district administration.

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