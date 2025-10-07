Ludhiana players dominate gatka events

Players of Ludhiana district proved their dominance in gatka competition during the 69th Punjab State Inter-District School Games held at Gobind National College, Narangwal, near here on Monday.

In the U-19 team event (single soti), Ludhiana emerged victorious and Ropar secured the second position, while Amritsar and Moga shared the third position. In the free soti event, Ludhiana came won, followed by Bathinda at second spot, while Moga and Gurdaspur secured the third position, jointly.

In the single soti event (individual), Ludhiana’s Gursewak proved his mettle to fetch the top position. Bir Devinder Singh of Patiala finished runners-up. The third position was shared by Jaspreet Singh of Hoshiarpur and Ravinder Singh of Muktsar.

Ishmeet Singh of Ludhiana bagged the top position in the free soti event and Yuvraj Singh of Faridkot followed him at second place, while Karanjot Singh of Ropar and Ishdeep Singh of Amritsar secured the third position.

At Government High School, Katahri, near Rara Sahib, in beach volleyball (boys U-14), Hoshairpur beat Malerkotla and in the boys U-19 section, Ludhiana beat Ropar, Hoshiarpur beat Bathinda and Sangrur beat Pathankot.