DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana players dominate gatka events

Ludhiana players dominate gatka events

Dist School Games

article_Author
Our Sports Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:54 AM Oct 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A gatka match in progress at Gobind National College, Narangwal, on Monday.
Advertisement

Players of Ludhiana district proved their dominance in gatka competition during the 69th Punjab State Inter-District School Games held at Gobind National College, Narangwal, near here on Monday.

Advertisement

In the U-19 team event (single soti), Ludhiana emerged victorious and Ropar secured the second position, while Amritsar and Moga shared the third position. In the free soti event, Ludhiana came won, followed by Bathinda at second spot, while Moga and Gurdaspur secured the third position, jointly.

Advertisement

In the single soti event (individual), Ludhiana’s Gursewak proved his mettle to fetch the top position. Bir Devinder Singh of Patiala finished runners-up. The third position was shared by Jaspreet Singh of Hoshiarpur and Ravinder Singh of Muktsar.

Advertisement

Ishmeet Singh of Ludhiana bagged the top position in the free soti event and Yuvraj Singh of Faridkot followed him at second place, while Karanjot Singh of Ropar and Ishdeep Singh of Amritsar secured the third position.

At Government High School, Katahri, near Rara Sahib, in beach volleyball (boys U-14), Hoshairpur beat Malerkotla and in the boys U-19 section, Ludhiana beat Ropar, Hoshiarpur beat Bathinda and Sangrur beat Pathankot.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts