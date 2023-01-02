Ludhiana players register easy wins

Ludhiana, January 1
Ludhiana players continued their dominance as they registered victories in the boys’ and girls’ sections on the second day of the 73rd Junior Punjab State Basketball Championship at Guru Nanak Stadium here on Sunday.
73rd Junior Punjab Basketball Championship
In the girls’ section, Ludhiana district faced a little resistance from Amritsar before emerging triumphant 44-22; whereas in the boy’s section, Ludhiana came out victorious against Jalandhar without being challenged (45-9).
In the other matches of the girls’ category, Patiala defeated Kapurthala 33-7, Hoshiarpur outperformed Khanna 34-14, Patiala routed Amritsar 42-6 and current champions Ludhiana Basketball Academy (LBA) made mincemeat of Hoshiarpur (25-3).
The match played between Hoshiarpur and Fatehgarh Sahib in the boys’ section turned out to be a keenly contested affair in which the former eventually managed to stitch it up with a narrow margin (66-60).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...