Ludhiana players register easy wins

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 1

Ludhiana players continued their dominance as they registered victories in the boys’ and girls’ sections on the second day of the 73rd Junior Punjab State Basketball Championship at Guru Nanak Stadium here on Sunday.

73rd Junior Punjab Basketball Championship

In the girls’ section, Ludhiana district faced a little resistance from Amritsar before emerging triumphant 44-22; whereas in the boy’s section, Ludhiana came out victorious against Jalandhar without being challenged (45-9).

In the other matches of the girls’ category, Patiala defeated Kapurthala 33-7, Hoshiarpur outperformed Khanna 34-14, Patiala routed Amritsar 42-6 and current champions Ludhiana Basketball Academy (LBA) made mincemeat of Hoshiarpur (25-3).

The match played between Hoshiarpur and Fatehgarh Sahib in the boys’ section turned out to be a keenly contested affair in which the former eventually managed to stitch it up with a narrow margin (66-60).