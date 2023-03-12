Ludhiana players score 396 runs in 1st innings

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 11

Fine centuries by Jaish Jain and Bharat Madhok helped Ludhiana reach a decent total of 396 runs in the first innings against Moga in the opening match of the Punjab State Inter-District (U-25) Cricket Tournament being played at Moga on Saturday.

Moga skipper Deepin Chitkara won the toss and invited the visitors to bat first. After losing three wickets in quick succession, Ludhiana went on to post a challenging score of 396 runs in 88.4 ovsers. The highlight of their innings was fine batting display by Jaish Jain and Bharat Madhok who made 140 and 134 runs, respectively.

For hosts Moga, Prince Balwant captured three wickets while Shivam Gupta and Deepin Chitkara grabbed a brace each after giving away 22 and 73 runs, respectively.

Moga began its reply on a dismal note. At draw of stumps, they were zero for one.