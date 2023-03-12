 Ludhiana police acknowledge women cops’ role : The Tribune India

Ludhiana police acknowledge women cops’ role

Ludhiana police acknowledge women cops’ role

CP Mandeep Singh Sidhu honours Special DGP Gurpreet Deo during an event in Ludhiana on Saturday.



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 11

In line with vision of Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav to ensure equity and parity for the workforce, the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate on Saturday honoured women police officials of various ranks, acknowledging their indelible contributions towards service of the state, as part of the Women’s Day celebrations.

“Women officers in any organisation are pivots of integrity, compassion and above all sensitivity traits consequential for dispensation of our role as guardian of public trust, Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said in his opening remarks while welcoming the officials over lunch at a private hotel here.

As many as 30 women officers, led by Special DGP Gurpreet Kaur Deo, DG Vibhu Raj and Commandant Sunita Rani, underlined the efforts to recognise the role of all women police personnel right from beat constable to the highest-ranked officer, who, in addition, are looking after their families and putting in long hours in the office to ensure safety of citizens of the state.

Sidhu presented customised momentos to all officers along with a pen, diary, chocolates and a specially designed mug, besides a badge with the official’s picture on it. “This is our token of appreciation for each incredible officer who over the years through their work must have inspired millions of young girls wanting to wear the coveted uniform, the CP said.

Sharing their journeys, the officials interacted with each other and were seen exchanging tips for young officers. The gathering is a special chance to learn from each other in this inspiring environment, DGP Gurpreet Kaur Deo said.

The event was conceptualised and executed by a Ludhiana Commissionerate team, supervised by ADCP, Crime Zone 1, Rupinder Kaur Sran, who conveyed special thanks to Sukhmeen Kaur Sidhu, wife of CP Mandeep Singh Sidhu for her time and inputs in its successful culmination. Special thanks to Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, ADCP, HQ, for effective coordination while hosting the special event.

Senior Superintendents of Police who attended the event included Amneet Kondal and Ravjot Grewal. JCP Saumya Mishra was among others present.

The Superintendents of Police (SPs) present on the occasion included Rupinder Kaur Sran, Harkamal Kaur, Harwant Kaur and Pragya Jain, besides DSPs Jasroop Kaur Bath and Darpan Ahluwalia and DA, Legal, Nisha Garg Neelu.

