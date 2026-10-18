Ludhiana police arrest murder conspiracy accused’s father, brother

The Sarabha Nagar police have arrested the father and brother of a renowned shoe trader in connection with a conspiracy to murder case. The shoe trader, Gurvinder Singh Prinkal , is also the key suspect in the case.

Prinkal had allegedly put out a Rs 10-lakh contract on city-based lawyer Gaganpreet Singh, who was representing former MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains in a long-standing dispute with the accused.

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The police arrested Satnam Singh and his son Talwinder Singh, alias Bunty, on conspiracy charges after financial transactions with the key accused were unearthed. Prinkal is absconding and believed to be overseas.

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The duo has been accused of providing financial assistance to Prinkal, who is currently absconding abroad.

Police officials aware of the development said the financial transactions indicated the accused provided shelter and monetary support to Prinkal while he was living abroad.

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Complainant Gaganpreet Singh told the police that he received calls and messages from an international number. The caller claimed Prinkal had offered Rs 10 lakh for his murder. Photographs of the lawyer’s office, located at his residence in Sector 32, were also sent, pointing to reconnaissance of the premises having been done.

On September 17, the police had registered a case against Prinkal, his father Satnam Singh, brother Talwinder Singh and woman associate Navjeet Kaur.