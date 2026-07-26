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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana police arrest Rajasthan man in Rs 2.5-cr cyber fraud case

Ludhiana police arrest Rajasthan man in Rs 2.5-cr cyber fraud case

Rs 18L recovered by Ludhiana police, raids on to nab other accused

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:27 AM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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The accused in Ludhiana police custody.
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The cybercrime wing of the police arrested a Rajasthan resident over alleged involvement in a Rs 2.5-crore fraud with a local firm.

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The accused, Manvender Singh, a resident of Jodhpur in Rajasthan, is the key suspect in the case and was arrested following raids at various places in Rajasthan.

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The police said approximately Rs 18 lakh were recovered and returned to the victim.

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According to inspector Satbir Singh, in-charge, Cyber Crime Police Station, preliminary investigation had found that Manvender Singh and his associates claimed to be owners of a firm based here and duped its manager.

The accused contacted the company’s manager and used the photograph and other details of the firm’s owner to gain his trust. They set the owner’s photograph as their WhatsApp profile picture and made calls claiming to be the company owner.

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Posing as the owner, they convinced the manager to transfer around Rs 2.5 crore into their accounts on the pretext of a business deal.

The manager later realised that the actual owner had never given any such instructions and he had been cheated.

The accused divulged important information about the gang’s network during interrogation.

Inspector Singh said the search for other accused was on and digital evidence was being examined in detail.

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