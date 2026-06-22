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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana police arrest seven suspects for consuming drugs

Ludhiana police arrest seven suspects for consuming drugs

Ludhiana police register cases under the NDPS Act

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:05 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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Cases under Section 27 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were registered against the suspects and further action was initiated. Representational image
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The Ludhiana police have nabbed seven persons from different parts of the city. Cases under Section 27 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were registered against the suspects and further action was initiated.

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As per information, during patrolling, the Salem Tabri police caught Sahil Singh while he was consuming drugs. The police recovered a Rs 10 note, a lighter and a silver foil. The Police Division 4 apprehended Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Chawni Mohalla, while he was indulging in drug abuse.

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In another incident, the Sadar police team caught Jaswinder Singh, alias Shindri, a resident of Thakarwal, from the Thakarwal area while he was consuming drugs. A lighter, silver foil and a Rs 10 note were recovered from him.

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The Sahnewal police conducted a raid at Giaspura Chowk and took Sunil Kumar and Rajinder Kumar, both residents of Jeevan Nagar, into custody when they were consuming drugs.

The Police Division 6 apprehended a youth, Rahul Kumar, at Sherpur Chowk. A resident of the Durga Puri area, in Haibowal, he was caught while consuming drugs at a secluded spot.

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The Police Division 8 during patrolling caught Kaka Singh while he was consuming drugs.

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