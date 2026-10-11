Ludhiana police arrest villager with 110 gm heroin, 61 gm ICE

Under the Punjab Government’s ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign, the Ludhiana police on Saturday arrested a drug peddler and recovered 110 gm of heroin, 61 gm of ICE and Rs 5,000 drug money.

Acting on the directions of Commissioner of Police Swapna Sharma, a team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Gursewak Singh Brar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-4) Jashandeep Singh Gill, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Industry Area-A) Inderjeet Singh and Koom Kalan SHO Dalvir Singh, along with SI Surjit Singh (in-charge, Katani Kalan police post), intercepted the accused at a naka on October 10.

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The police arrested Karnvir Singh, alias Angrez (23), a resident of Chhandra village, who was travelling in a white-coloured Hyundai i20 car (CH-01-AK-1921). The police recovered the contraband, cash, plastic pouches and an electronic weighing scale from the car. A mobile phone was also seized and the car was impounded.

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A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against the accused at the Koom Kalan police station. During preliminary interrogation, it emerged that Karanvir was already facing a case registered on January 16, 2025, under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the same police station.

The police will produce the accused in a court to seek remand for further interrogation to unearth his possible links with drug network.