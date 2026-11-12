Ludhiana police book gym owner for assaulting, molesting business partner

The police registered a case against the owner of a prominent gym in Sarabha Nagar for allegedly assaulting, molesting and attempting to strangle his business partner, an interior designer by profession, after she decided to end the partnership.

The accused—identified as Shiva Sachdeva, owner of D Karve gym—allegedly forcibly pulled out the gold earrings the woman was wearing, the police said. He is a resident of Gurdev Nagar.

The accused is no stranger to controversy. He was involved in an accident in Sarabha Nagar in February. An 18-year-old student, Laksh, who was pursuing BBA in Chandigarh, was killed in the accident caused by the accused’s rash driving. Sachdeva was arrested at the time. He was then released on bail and the case is still under investigation.

According to the complaint in the latest case lodged by the woman, a resident of the city, she runs a decor firm. She joined the gym in January 2025 and got acquainted with the accused. She said they jointly hosted several events and parties.

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According to the complainant, Sachdeva became “resentful” when she decided to run her business independently in October 2026.

She alleged that the accused assaulted her while under the influence of alcohol at a party at Elizabeth Cafe inside the gym complex on the intervening night of November 7 and 8.

She was leaving sometime between 1 am and 1.30 am when Sachdeva took her to the balcony and began pressuring her not to dissolve the business partnership. She alleged that he twisted her arm, slapped and punched her face, and molested her when she refused to concede to his demands.

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The woman claimed that he then dragged her into his office inside the gym and assaulted her again. When she resisted, Sachdeva tried to kill her by tightly choking her neck, leaving her on the verge of unconsciousness, the complainant claimed.

Another guest helped her get free from the accused’s grip.

After the incident, the accused apologised, urging her not to report the matter to the police, the complainant said. The woman underwent a medical examination at the Civil Hospital and approached the police.

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Division 5 Station-House Officer sub-inspector Hamraj Singh Cheema confirmed a case had been registered and the investigation was ongoing.