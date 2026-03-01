Ludhiana police book six for land grab attempt

The Sarabha Nagar police have booked six persons for allegedly attempting to take possession of land belonging to a senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and son of former state cabinet minister, said officials.

Advertisement

Police identified the accused as Preet Singh from Hassanpur, Prabhjot Singh Mann from Ayali Kalan, Ramandeep Singh Baba from Sayan, Paramjit Singh Mann from Ayali Kalan, and Avtar Singh and Gurdeep Singh Neeta.

Advertisement

The case was registered on Wednesday under sections 329 (3) (criminal trespass), 62 (attempt to commit offences), 303 (2) (theft), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation), 191 (3) (rioting) and 190 (unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on the statement of Harjinder Singh Garcha from Gurdev Nagar.

Advertisement

Garcha lodged a complaint at the commissionerate office on February 11, 2026. According to the complaint, Garcha owned an eight-acre plot at Ayali Kalan. Construction was banned due to the plot’s proximity to Baddowal cantonment. Garcha deployed caretakers to look after the plot. He accused the suspects of intimidating the caretakers, stealing materials and attempting to take possession of the land.

Investigating officer Umesh Kumar said action will be taken after verifying the allegations.