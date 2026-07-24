Ludhiana police bust gang of tyre thieves, 2 held

The local police busted a gang allegedly involved in the theft of tyres and rims from luxury vehicles with the arrest of two of its members.

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On July 19, the accused had allegedly stolen all four tyres and rims of a Toyota Fortuner parked near the Deputy Commissioner’s residence in the high-security Rakh Bagh area. The accused used a hydraulic jack to lift the vehicle, removed all tyres and rims, placed the car on bricks and fled from the spot.

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Police officials said they used CCTV footage and technical evidence, and conducted a meticulous investigation to nab the accused. The SUV tyres were also recovered from their possession. The police seized the vehicle used in the crime.

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The SUV belonged to Kushaldeep Singh Sekhon, a prominent businessperson. A case had been registered at the division number 8 police station.

The accused were identified as Sukhjit Singh, a resident of Dehlon, and Aman Kumar, a resident of Gill. Both the accused were produced in a court and sent to police remand.

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During investigation, it came to light that the accused had committed another theft of tyres with rims from an i20 car in the same area.

The police said the method used by the duo was highly sophisticated. The accused targeted expensive vehicles parked in deserted areas at night and remove the tyres within minutes.