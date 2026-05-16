Ludhiana police bust interstate gang supplying beef illegally, 17 Q-beef seized from Uttar Pradesh, 2 held

Ludhiana police claimed to have busted an interstate gang involved in supplying beef from rural localities of border areas to Delhi.

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17 quintals of beef, carried illegally under the guise of plastic crates, were seized from the possession of two suspects, identified as Vicky Kumar and Hussain of Juddi village under Nakur police station in Saharanpur of Uttar Pradesh.

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The seizure was followed by an action by the national president, Gau Raksha Samyukat Dal, Gurpreet Singh of Jalalpur village in Patiala district at Toll Plaza at Ladhowal here.

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The Ladhowal police have also booked four other accomplices including Mohammad Tasim of Ghaziabad, Kessar of Juddi village, Suhel and Samir of Nassarke village in Amritsar district.

Investing Officer (IO) Major Singh informed that the gang was busted after Gurpreet Singh alerted the police on intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

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The activists led by Gurpreet Singh intercepted a pickup van at Ladhowal Toll Plaza, that was transporting a consignment of beef from Nasserke village in Amritsar to Delhi on Thursday.

It was later found that the suspects had concealed the cow meat packed in bags under plastic crates normally used for carrying vegetables and fruits.

The accused were booked under Sections 299, 325, 111(3) of BNS, Section 8 of Punjab Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Perusal of the FIR revealed that the Dal activists had received inputs about alleged antisocial activities of a gang that had been involved in illegally transporting beef from rural localities of border areas to the national capital, under the guise of other trade goods.

“Having received information about movement of the Mahindra Jeep loaded with a huge quantity of beef from Amritsar to Delhi via Ludhiana, I along with a companion from Ludhiana waited for the van at Ladhowal toll Plaza at about 10.40 pm on Thursday,” said Gurpreet in the FIR.

It was during the interrogation of Vicky Kumar and Hussain, the investigating team came to know about the role of Sohel and Sumir in procuring beef from Amritsar and that of Mohammad Tasim and Kausar in supplying the meat to regular customers in Delhi.

IO Singh added that the police have extracted vital information about illegal activities of kingpin Mohammad Tasim but it can’t be divulged at this stage.

The seized stock of the beef has been destroyed by burying in deep pits in compliance with standard operational procedure, said Singh.