Ludhiana police call for details of ‘undervalued’ sales, involved revenue officers

The police have summoned records pertaining to 159 allegedly “undervalued” sale deeds and the revenue officials involved in executing them, said officials.

They said this comes after the police registered a case in connection with the alleged discrepancies in the sales and related stamp duty payments.

The case was registered under Sections 420 (cheating) and 177 (furnishing false information) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 82 of Punjab Registration Act at the Moti Nagar Police Station.

Beneficiaries of these deeds allegedly duped the government by evading stamp duty by submitting false information about value of the properties concerned, the officials added.

The revenue authorities may also face action as a deed is registered only after a registry clerk certifies that required stamp duty has been paid, and the sub registrar endorses it, the officials added.

The case was registered after interim orders from the Punjab and Haryana High Court in connection with a case filed by a whistleblower Subhash Kundra.

Kundra alleged inspection was required for verifying evasion of stamp duty in about 2.5 lakh deeds.

The development compounds the troubles for revenue officers, who are already under scanner following alleged discrepancies at Malaud and Dehlon sub-tehsils in the recent past.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Inderjit Singh Boparai said process had been initiated for summoning records pertaining to the 159 sale deeds registered at Sub Registrar Office, Ludhiana East, between 2016 and 2019, along with details of the revenue officers and employees involved in facilitating registration of the deeds.

“It is too early to arrive at any conclusion about involvement of other government officials or civilians. We will take statements of all stakeholders, including government personnel, involved in the execution of the deeds,” said Boparai, and added that evaluation certificates procured by purchasers for availing loans from financial organisations will be taken into account during investigation.

Sukhcharan Singh Channi, president, Punjab Revenue Officers Association, said the union will not interfere with the investigation as the case has been registered in compliance with orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

“It is the prime responsibility of the revenue officer registering deeds to ascertain whether the stamp duty has been paid or not,” asserted Channi.

Police said the exact amount of stamp duty evaded and modus operandi of the beneficiaries is yet to be ascertained. Preliminary investigations suggest that the value of the fixed assets pertaining to registered transactions was shown much below the market price, and several of the purchasers availed loans from financial organisations after preparing evaluation certificates at market price. The losses are pegged to be in crores.