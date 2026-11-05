Ludhiana police caution locals against Diwali gift scam

The Ludhiana police have cautioned residents against a new Diwali gift tactic being used by cyber fraudsters.

According to the advisory, cybercriminals are targeting people on WhatsApp by offering a Rs 2,000 Diwali gift as bait. They send a link to people and the moment anyone clicks on it, the miscreants get the control of financial apps and steal money.

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The police said the frauds are being carried out by cybercriminals operating from abroad, and appealed to the public not to click on any unknown or suspicious links even if the message appears to be from a friend or relative.

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Issuing the video advisory, the police urged the people to widely share it to protect others from falling victim to such frauds.

The police said anyone who falls prey to such scams should immediately call the cyber helpline number 1930 and report the matter to the police so that timely action can be taken.

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A resident said the police video had saved her from falling for the scam.

“I received a similar message, asking me to click on a link and claim a gift worth Rs 2,000. Since I had watched the video, I didn’t do so and blocked the sender,” said a woman who lives in Durga Puri here.