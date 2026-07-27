Ludhiana police chief suspends SHO for dereliction of duty

Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma has suspended Sarabha Nagar police station SHO Inspector Vijay Kumar with immediate effect for dereliction of duty. The SHO had allegedly been negligent in official duties and failed to fulfil the assigned responsibilities properly.

Advertisement

According to an order issued by the top cop, Vijay failed to perform as expected in accordance with his regular department duties. He was a member of the Vehicle Disposal Committee, under which senior police officials had directed the committee to dispose of vehicles, but the SHO reportedly failed to carry out the assigned task.

Advertisement

It is also learnt that the SHO failed to demonstrate the required seriousness and responsibility in his duties, following which this disciplinary action was taken against him.

Advertisement

Following his suspension, the Inspector has been sent to the Police Lines. The Police Commissioner has said that further department action may be taken against him. He may also be transferred out of the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate soon.

Meanwhile, Inspector Varinderpal Singh Uppal has been appointed as the new SHO of Sarabha Nagar police station. The Police Commissioner hopes that the new SHO will perform duties honestly and responsibly.

Advertisement

Interestingly, in February this year, then SHO Sarabha Nagar, Inspector Aditya Sharma, had been suspended for dereliction of duty. Sharma was scheduled to attend an important training session in Phillaur, but he reportedly failed to do so.