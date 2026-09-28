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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana police crack infant’s abduction case in 5 hours; aunt, her aide held

Ludhiana police crack infant’s abduction case in 5 hours; aunt, her aide held

Ludhiana DCP says investigations revealed that the child was kidnapped by his paternal aunt, along with an accomplice, who had planned to sell the boy to buyers

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:21 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Ludhiana DCP Alam Vijay Singh hands over a rescued infant to his father after the child was recovered from kidnappers in Ludhiana on Monday. Tribune Photo: Himanshu Mahajan
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The Ludhiana police claimed to have cracked the kidnapping case of four-month-old Aryan, who was abducted from Chander Nagar in the Haibowal area of Ludhiana, within a record five hours. The child was safely rescued from the kidnappers and handed over to his family.

A shocking revelation has emerged in the case. The child was allegedly kidnapped by none other than his paternal aunt, along with an accomplice who had planned to sell the child to buyers after striking a deal with them.

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The police have arrested the accused aunt, Mamta, a resident of Jalandhar, and her accomplice, Vivek.

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The accused, originally from Uttar Pradesh, are migrants and were living on rent in Jalandhar, where the child was recovered. The child's father is also a migrant from Uttar Pradesh.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Alam Vijay Singh, who supervised the entire operation, handed over the child to his father, Alok Kumar, and assured him that an in-depth investigation would be carried out. The DCP was accompanied by ADCP-3 Dharavath Sai Prakash.

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Notably, at around 6 pm on Sunday, the Haibowal police received a report of a child's kidnapping. The police immediately rushed to the spot and began an investigation. The child's father, Alok, told the police that a woman and a man, both wearing masks, had come and taken his son. Based on the father's statement, the police immediately registered a case at the Haibowal police station.

Given the sensitivity of the case, the police deployed scientific and technical tools, as well as human intelligence, to investigate the matter.

DCP Singh said that several police teams were formed to trace the kidnapped child. Raids were conducted at the suspected hideouts of the accused, and within five hours, the child was safely rescued and the child's aunt (father's sister) and her accomplice were arrested.

Child was to be sold to buyers, police investigating: DCP

DCP Alam Vijay Singh said that preliminary investigations revealed that the child was kidnapped by his paternal aunt, along with an acquaintance. So far, the investigation has indicated that the accused intended to sell the child.

The accused aunt is also reportedly involved in a dispute with her husband.

"It is too early to say who the buyers were and what deal was struck. Interrogation of the accused will reveal the truth behind the kidnapping. If anyone else is found to be involved, action will be taken as per law," DCP Singh said.

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