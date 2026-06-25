Ludhiana police demolish drug smuggler’s house

The Ludhiana police razed the house of a drug smuggler in Sukhdev Nagar, Lohara, said officials.

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They said the house belonged to Rana Kumar, who has been involved in drug trade for over a decade.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP Crime) Harpal Singh said the accused was named in at least six cases of drug smuggling, and had been convicted by the court for drug smuggling in three cases.

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DCP Singh added the police had been keeping tabs on illegal activities of the smuggler, who had been absconding since 2025 and could not be traced.

“So far, only one property of the accused was traced, which was constructed in violation of rules and on encroached land. The police have found out the accused might have more properties. A police team is on the job to trace such assets acquired from the proceeds of drug trade,” he said.