Ludhiana police hold event to spread awareness on ‘Traffic Hawk’ app

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 12

To promote the newly launched ‘Traffic Hawk’ app, Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Mandeep Sidhu along with DCP (Traffic) Varinder Singh Brar conducted a special event at Kipps Market, Sarabha Nagar.

In the event, children and youngsters also took part. They were made aware about the benefits of Traffic Hawk app and how it can contribute to implement the traffic rules in the city.

DCP Traffic Varinder Singh Brar said Traffic Hawk is a significant step towards improving the traffic situation in Ludhiana by engaging the community and users can contribute their observations and suggestions. Through this app, the Ludhiana police seek to bridge the gap between authorities and the public.

Brar said user of this app can report traffic violation of any kind by uploading videos or photos. Traffic police after examining the evidence will issue a challan on the basis of vehicle’s number. App user can alert police for roadside assistance in case of accident or any untoward incident by just pressing the alert button.

ADCP Traffic Sameer Verma said user can also post information about traffic jam or congestion at any point and traffic cops after getting alert will rush to the spot to man the traffic. Furthermore, the app provides real-time updates on traffic conditions in the city.

Meanwhile, the CP urged the residents to download the app and help traffic police in improving the traffic situation and implementing the traffic rules in city.