Ludhiana Police launches special campaign against illegal sale of tobacco and e-cigarettes near schools

Ludhiana Police, led by Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma, carried out a comprehensive campaign to curb the sale of tobacco products and e-cigarettes near schools and educational institutions.

The special operation, supervised by ADCP Karnveer Singh, saw active participation from officers of ACP-South, ACP-Industrial Area-B, and Zone-02 police stations.

Teams conducted surprise inspections at various spots around schools and took strict action against shopkeepers and vendors selling tobacco or e-cigarettes to minors or in prohibited areas.

Swapan Sharma emphasised that this initiative sends a strong message that Ludhiana Police was fully committed to enforcing the law and ensuring a healthy environment for students.

He further stated that such drives will continue in the future to safeguard youth from harmful substances and to ensure compliance with legal norms.

The Ludhiana Police has urged citizens to cooperate by reporting any illegal sale of tobacco or e-cigarettes near schools to their nearest police station.