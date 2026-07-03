Ludhiana police lodge second FIR against Japanese firm staff for fraud

Two weeks after the Ludhiana police registered a case against three Japanese nationals and two other company officials for committing fraud with a Ludhiana-based agricultural equipment manufacturing firm, another FIR has been registered against the same five accused.

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The first FIR was lodged against the accused for not returning machinery worth Rs 61.60 lakh, taken for field trials about two years back, to the firm. The case was registered on the complaint of Jagatjit Singh, owner of Ludhiana-based Jagatsukh Industries Private Limited, whose company manufactures agricultural implements and garden sprayers.

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The representatives of Maruyama Mfg India Private Limited, a Japan-based company working in the agriculture machinery sector with its local office in Gurgaon, were booked for fraud. The accused were identified as Munenori Ohta, the firm’s MD, deputy director Takayuki Saito; company functionary Toshio Kondo; and managers Harmeet Singh and Ritwique Das.

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According to complainant Jagatjit, the accused applied for patenting some of his firm’s machines on the Government of India website without informing him. He further alleged that the accused took some parts borrowed by the Japanese firm for testing machines and sold them in the Indian market, evading huge taxes in the process.

One of the accused in the fraud case was arrested from the Delhi airport by the Ludhiana police.