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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana police nab 2 with ICE, 3 pistols; probe links to border smugglers

Ludhiana police nab 2 with ICE, 3 pistols; probe links to border smugglers

Accused allegedly sourced narcotics and weapons from outside Ludhiana; one has nearly 2 lakh Instagram followers and faces an attempt-to-murder case

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 08:29 PM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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Senior police officials address a press conference with the arrested accused in Ludhiana, on Saturday.
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The Ludhiana police on Thursday arrested two persons and recovered 160 grams of ice (methamphetamine), three illegal pistols, 12 live cartridges and a motorcycle.

The arrested accused have previous criminal cases related to drugs and arms registered against them in Ludhiana. One of them faces serious charges in earlier cases.

The operation was carried out by the Crime Branch, Ludhiana, under the supervision of Harpal Singh, DCP (Investigation), and Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, ADCP (Investigation).

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused allegedly procured narcotics and illegal weapons from outside Ludhiana district and supplied them to different areas. To evade police surveillance, they reportedly stayed on the outskirts of the city.

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The crime branch is further probing their links to drug trafficking and arms supply networks.

The arrested accused were identified as Tony Chauhan (20), a resident of Santpura Nagar, and Balram Kumar alias Veeru (22), of Tajpur Road, Ludhiana.

Tony is facing an attempt-to-murder case registered against him in Ludhiana in 2024, while Balram is facing two criminal cases, including one related to murder and another to drug smuggling, registered in 2022 and 2025, respectively.

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Police said Tony Chauhan has nearly two lakh followers on Instagram.

DCP (Investigation) Harpal Singh said both accused had links with smugglers operating in border areas and illegal weapon suppliers. Apart from drug supply, the accused also supplied weapons.

Police are examining the forward and backward links of the accused to identify their suppliers, associates and other members of the network.

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A detailed probe into their financial transactions and properties is also being conducted to trace the proceeds of drug trafficking and identify other persons linked to the illegal activity, said officials.

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