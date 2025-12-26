DT
PT
Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana police nab three with stolen bikes, phones

Sharp-edged weapon used in crime recovered

Our Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Dec 26, 2025 IST
The accused in custody of Ludhiana police on Thursday.
The Salem Tabri police have nabbed three miscreants, who were involved in robbing passersby by waylaying them after threatening them with weapons. The accused arrested at different times have been identified as Manav Kumar of Hazuri Bagh Colony, Bhattian, Ludhiana, Manpreet Singh of Hazuri Colony, Ludhiana, and Krishna Kumar of Nishant Bagh, Bhattian.

Eight mobile phones and three motorcycles, besides a sharp-edged weapon used in crime were recovered from the possession of the accused.

ADCP Sameer Verma said that cops under the supervision of ACP Kikkar Singh and Salem Tabri SHO Harashveer Singh had nabbed the three miscreants, who had been involved in snatching vehicles and valuables from passersby.

They were arrested at a naka on Qadian Cut under Salem Tabri police station when they were going to sell the motorcycles and phones.

