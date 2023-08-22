Ludhiana: Police on toes ahead of farmers’ protest in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh/Raikot/Payal, August 22

Day after the clashes between cops and farmers’ organization in Sangrur, the police on Tuesday organised special nakas on majority of the inter-district highways for inspection and security purpose.

Senior police officials from Malerkotla, Ludhiana (Rural), Khanna and Ludhiana Commissionerate supervised the enhanced security arrangements being undertaken at the state-level in compliance with orders of DGP Gaurav Yadav.

Special teams, each supervised by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), were deployed at designated places on highways and link roads falling under Malerkotla and Ludhiana districts from 4 am to 7 am.

The police had set up nakas earlier in the morning ahead of the farmers’ protest of 16 unions led by Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Although the protest is in Chandigarh, Punjab police had been advised to ensure that law and order is being maintained.

Unlike nakas organised in routine, cops were deployed in heavy numbers at all the entry and exit points of the respective districts.

Cordon and search operations were also conducted in some localities of Malerkotla district.

Malerkotla SSP Gursharandeep Singh Grewal acknowledged that the security had been enhanced in view of the protests being organised by Kisan organisations.

“Though we have already advised the officials to be extra vigilant while performing their duties, today’s nakas were organized as a part of statewide action being undertaken under guidance of DGP Gaurav Yadav,” added the SSP.

#Malerkotla #Mandi #Sangrur