Ludhiana police under fire over 16-year-old FIR; High Court flags 'sorry state of affairs'

Raising questions over an investigation carried out by Ludhiana Police in an FIR registered on the complaint of Dr Sumeet Sofat, the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the Punjab Director General of Police to look into the matter and submit a status report within a period of two weeks.

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While listing the matter for April 9, the High Court observed that the sequence of events indeed depicts a sorry state of affairs with allegations having been levelled by the petitioner that there is an effort to shield the accused.

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Justice Vikram Aggarwal passed the order on a contempt petition filed by Dr Sofat, a resident of Ludhiana. He alleged that despite the lapse of over 16 years, the police have not carried out a fair investigation in a FIR registered under sections 382, 341, 363, 307, 601, 328 and 511 of the IPC at Police Division Number 5, Ludhiana, on June 24, 2010 on his complaint.

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The contempt petition alleges willful disobedience and non-compliance of order dated April 9, 2014 passed by the Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class, Ludhiana, which had rejected the cancellation report filed by the investigating agency and ordered a re-investigation.

After 11 years, another cancellation report was filed, which the Judicial Magistrate found to be a verbatim reproduction of the earlier cancellation report. Accordingly, the court sent it back to the concerned police station with directions to submit a fresh report detailing the investigation conducted pursuant to the April 9, 2014 order.

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The concerned Station House Officer was also directed to file a fresh report after due compliance.

The High Court noted that the sequence of events depicts a “sorry state of affairs,” with categorical allegations that there is an effort to shield the accused. The court called for an affidavit from the Director General of Police, who would look into the matter and submit a status report within two weeks.

The Judicial Magistrate in an order dated February 25, 2026 observed that cancellation report does not mention any aspect of investigation conducted pursuant to the April 9, 2014 order. The report, claimed to be after re-investigation is nothing but a verbatim reproduction of the earlier cancellation report.