DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: Poll schedule for vacant posts of 3 sarpanches, 97 panches declared

Ludhiana: Poll schedule for vacant posts of 3 sarpanches, 97 panches declared

Nominations to begin on July 14, voting on July 27
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 12:07 AM Jul 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Advertisement

The elections for filling the vacant posts of three sarpanches and 97 panches would be held on July 27. The State Election Commission announced the schedule on Friday. With this, the model code of conduct has come into effect.

Advertisement

According to the poll schedule, the filing of nominations will commence from July 14, and July 17 will be the last date. Nominations can be filed between 11 am and 3 pm. The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on July 18 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is July 19.

Polling will be held on July 27. The votes will be counted on the same day at the polling stations after the completion of voting. The videography of the nomination process, polling and counting will be ensured as per the commission’s instructions.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts