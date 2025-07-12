Ludhiana: Poll schedule for vacant posts of 3 sarpanches, 97 panches declared

The elections for filling the vacant posts of three sarpanches and 97 panches would be held on July 27. The State Election Commission announced the schedule on Friday. With this, the model code of conduct has come into effect.

According to the poll schedule, the filing of nominations will commence from July 14, and July 17 will be the last date. Nominations can be filed between 11 am and 3 pm. The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on July 18 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is July 19.

Polling will be held on July 27. The votes will be counted on the same day at the polling stations after the completion of voting. The videography of the nomination process, polling and counting will be ensured as per the commission’s instructions.