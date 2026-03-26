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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: Pool tourney Day 2 filled with dominant wins, close finishes

Ludhiana: Pool tourney Day 2 filled with dominant wins, close finishes

The matches played in a race-to-six format saw several top contenders stamp their superiority while others battled hard to stay in contention

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Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Mar 26, 2026 IST
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A player in action during the National Pool Championship in Ludhiana on Wednesday. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman
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The second day of the Manisha Constructions National Pool Tournament here on Wednesday was filled with dominant victories as well as close contests as the men’s 9-ball double elimination stage gathered momentum.

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The matches played in a race-to-six format saw several top contenders stamp their superiority while others battled hard to stay in contention.

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Among the standout performers, Alok Kumar from Punjab led the charge with a clinical 6-0 win over Aryan Dube from Rajasthan. Similar whitewashes were recorded by Chetan Chhabra (Telangana), Aushutosh Padhy (Odisha), Gagandeep Makkar (Chandigarh), Divya Sharma (Haryana) and Abhijeet Ranade (Maharashtra).

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In contrast, several of the matches went down to the wire. Dilip Kumar from Rajasthan edged past Harmeet Bhandari from Punjab 6-5, and Ankur Khullar (Himachal Pradesh), Rehaan Misra (Delhi) and Ajay Galundia (Himachal Pradesh) registered narrow 6-5 wins in tightly contested encounters.

Other notable results saw Dhruv Varma (Punjab) defeat Shivam Kesarwani(Uttar Pradesh) 6-4.

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ML Laxman (Karnataka), Nitesh Madan, Shobhit Sethi (Punjab), Ankit Rehani (Delhi), Malkeet Singh and E Panduranghaiah also moved ahead with comfortable victories.

With the double elimination stage still underway, the race for knockout berths is intensifying, promising more action in the coming rounds.

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