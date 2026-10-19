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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana power staff announce to support mass leave call for October 21, 22

Ludhiana power staff announce to support mass leave call for October 21, 22

Ludhiana power staff to also participate in protest and gherao of Cheema’s residence in Sangrur on Oct 28

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:09 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Decisions taken during a meeting of the power staff union's working committee on Sunday. Representational image
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The PSEB Employees Federation AITUC Punjab will join the mass leave of government departments on October 21 and October 22.

During a meeting of the working committee on Sunday, the union also confirmed its participation in the protest and gherao of the residence of Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema at Dirba, Sangrur, on October 28.

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State president and Ekta Manch convener Manjit Singh confirmed the support for the joint struggle announced by the Punjab Employees and Pensioners Joint Front and the Coordination Committee of the Ekta Manch.

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He said employees of the power utility, along with workers from other government departments, will remain on collective leave for the two days and the responsibility for any inconvenience to the public will lie with the state government.

He alleged the government had failed to honour its promises.

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He said the state government was pursuing “anti-employee policies” and urged the public to support the campaign—Return from Secretariat to Satoj—by participating in protests and demonstrations.

He added that all demands being raised by the employees were in the public’s best interests.

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