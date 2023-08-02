Ludhiana principals all praise for Singapore’s education system

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 1

To improve quality of education in the schools of Punjab, the state government had recently sent 72 principals from various districts to Singapore to undergo training.

Of these, four were from Ludhiana district, who say discipline and consistency are the two ingredients required to promote education in the state.

They said rather than making students ‘bookworms’, the Singapore’s education system stressed on interaction and practical training.

Karamjit Kaur, Principal, Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Buthari, said, “The Singaporean education system promotes student participation and focuses on interaction.”

The Principals Academy of Singapore organised the training from July 24 to 28. The other three principals from the district included Balbir Kaur of GSSS, Jagraon Bridge; Narinder pal Verma of GSSS, Manki; and Amandeep Singh of GSSS, Boparai.

Balbir said, “Planning is the ultimate strength of their education system.”

Meanwhil, Narinder was impressed with the Singaporean system as it is based on academic excellence and holistic development.

Amandeep said they were feeling inspired after receiving exclusive academic training as they could now give suggestions to improve the education system in the state.

DEO (secondary) Dimple Madan praised the Education Department for adopting an innovative method to bring about quality education in government schools in the state.