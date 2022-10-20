Ludhiana: Prisoner creates ruckus after recovery of mobile

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 19

An inmate created ruckus at the Central Jail here after a mobile phone was recovered from his possession. He damaged the toilet seat and also held heated arguments with jail staff.

The police on Tuesday registered a fresh case against the inmate, identified as Randhir Singh. Assistant jail superintendent Sukhdev Singh said on October 17, a mobile phone was recovered from the suspect. On this, the inmate turned furious and started arguments with jail employees. He had entered the washroom where he broke the toilet seat and also injured himself.

He said later when the inmate was taken to the Civil Hospital, he created a scene there also and broken the glass of the door. Afterwards, with the broken glass he tried to hurt himself.

After first-aid, he was taken to the Central Jail.