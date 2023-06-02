Ludhiana: Prize distribution function

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Malwa Central College of Education for Women organised the annual prize distribution ceremony. Dr Manav Indra Singh Gill, Registrar, Punjab Agricultural University, as the chief guest on the occasion. Dr Ajit Kang, vice-president, and Dr Mukti Gill, director, Khalsa Institutions, were also present. College principal Satwant Kaur presented the academic report of the institute. Certificates, medals and trophies were distributed by the chief guest to prize winners and meritorious students.

Capacity building programme

DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road inaugurated a three-day capacity building programme for the subjects of social science, Hindi, Punjabi and ICT for 120 teachers from PB zones F and H on Thursday. The workshop aims at training teachers in the latest educational practices.

Africa Day celebrated

Gulzar Group of Institutions, Khanna, celebrated Africa Day. Students from different countries participated in the event and gave presentations on their countries and cultures. Later, a cake cutting ceremony was conducted with many amusing performances by students. Executive director Gurkirat Singh and faculty members were present on this occasion.