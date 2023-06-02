Ludhiana: Prize distribution function

Ludhiana: Malwa Central College of Education for Women organised the annual prize distribution ceremony. Dr Manav Indra Singh Gill, Registrar, Punjab Agricultural University, as the chief guest on the occasion. Dr Ajit Kang, vice-president, and Dr Mukti Gill, director, Khalsa Institutions, were also present. College principal Satwant Kaur presented the academic report of the institute. Certificates, medals and trophies were distributed by the chief guest to prize winners and meritorious students.
Capacity building programme
DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road inaugurated a three-day capacity building programme for the subjects of social science, Hindi, Punjabi and ICT for 120 teachers from PB zones F and H on Thursday. The workshop aims at training teachers in the latest educational practices.
Africa Day celebrated
Gulzar Group of Institutions, Khanna, celebrated Africa Day. Students from different countries participated in the event and gave presentations on their countries and cultures. Later, a cake cutting ceremony was conducted with many amusing performances by students. Executive director Gurkirat Singh and faculty members were present on this occasion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
26/11 attack accused Pakistani-origin Canadian Tahawwur Rana petitions US court against extradition to India
Last month, the US District Court Central District of Califo...
Bhojpuri singer Nisha Upadhyay injured in celebratory firing during her show in Bihar's Saran
Upadhyay was hit on her left thigh and was admitted to a pri...
2.5kg drugs seized near border in Punjab's Fazilka
2 men nabbed
Woman IAF officer in UP duped by cyber thug on pretext of marriage
According to the woman officer, she had searched for a groom...
Cyber crooks dupe Delhi family of Rs 4 lakh on pretext of getting relative released from Australian jail
Gursimran Singh, 29, recently lodged an FIR with the distric...