Ludhiana property dealer attacked in front of mother, son; 5-6 rounds fired at car

A property dealer was allegedly attacked by around eight men who fired five to six rounds at his car while he was returning home with his mother and 3.5-year-old son after dinner at a restaurant near the Dholewal area of Ludhiana late Wednesday evening.

The attackers allegedly smashed the car windows, hit him on the head with a sharp-edged weapon and assaulted him with the butt of a pistol.

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The victim, Jagjit Singh, sustained injuries to his head and face. He managed to drive away with his mother and son and reach the Civil Hospital for treatment.

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According to Jagjit Singh, his son had stepped out of the car after dinner to make a payment and get a bottle of water. He said he turned around after hearing gunshots and saw his son running towards the car.

As soon as the child got inside, the attackers allegedly approached the vehicle and opened fire near the window.

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Jagjit Singh alleged that he came forward to protect his son, following which the attackers assaulted him. They allegedly hit him on the head with a sharp-edged weapon and the butt of a pistol.

The victim said the firing shattered the car windows and left bullet marks inside the vehicle. An empty .45-bore cartridge was also reportedly found beneath the driver's seat.

Jagjit Singh claimed that he knew the attackers and alleged that the same persons had attacked his house and opened fire around a year ago. He suspected that an old rivalry was behind the latest incident.