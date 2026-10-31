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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana property dealer gets Rs 5-cr extortion threat

Ludhiana property dealer gets Rs 5-cr extortion threat

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:11 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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The caller claimed to be gangster Rohit Godara and threatened to kill the victim if the money was not paid. File
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A Ludhiana-based property dealer has approached the police after allegedly receiving a Rs 5-crore extortion threat from a caller who claimed to be gangster Rohit Godara and threatened to kill him if the money was not paid.

The threat was allegedly made through WhatsApp from an international number. Following a complaint by the businessman, the Sarabha Nagar police have registered a case against an unidentified person under Section 308(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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The complainant, Varun Bagga of Baddowal, is involved in the property business. According to his complaint, he received a WhatsApp call from an international number on October 23. He could not speak to the caller during the first call.

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The suspect contacted him again through the same number that day. Bagga told the police that the caller introduced himself as gangster Rohit Godara and demanded Rs 5 crore.

The caller allegedly issued a death threat and warned Bagga of serious consequences if he failed to pay the amount.

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The businessman subsequently approached the police, following which an FIR was registered.

Jagdeep Singh said the police were examining WhatsApp calls and other available technical information to trace the person behind the threat.

The police are also working to establish whether the caller had any connection with the gang or was impersonating the gangster to intimidate the businessman.

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